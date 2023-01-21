Dec. 29, 1977—Jan. 18, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Michael J. Ostrander, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home.

Born Dec. 29, 1977, in Glens Falls he was the son of Ellen Ostrander and the late Donald Ostrander.

He attended South Glens Falls High School.

Michael was employed at various machine shops in the area.

He enjoyed going to car shows with his father, landscaping, spending time with his daughter, dog, Stella Rose and family.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Tayler Ostrander; mother, Ellen Ostrander; brother, Craig Ostrander; half-sister, Jodie Durkee; nieces: Katelyn Ostrander, Ashley Ostrander, and Izabell Durkee; nephew, Craig Ostrander, Jr.; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls in the spring, private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Michael’s memory may be made to S.P.C.A of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To view Michael’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.