Michael J. McKee

Nov. 6, 1952 - Oct. 21, 2021

SCHROON LAKE — Michael J. McKee, 68, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, after his brave year-long battle with cancer.

Mike was born November 6, 1952, in Ticonderoga, NY, the son of the late James and Regina Moreau McKee. He was a lifelong resident of Schroon Lake.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his grandparents: Fern and Samuel McKee; his aunt, Kathleen Moreau, and uncle, Henry McKee.

Mike graduated from Schroon Lake Central School. Mike worked at the Northwoods Club for several years. He was the former owner and operator of the Glendale Inn and Cabins in Pottersville, NY. He was a racehorse owner and a licensed harness race driver at Saratoga Race Course for many years. He became a Rural Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, in Schroon Lake, he retired after over 30 years of service. He was President of the Essex County Rural Carriers Association and continued service in many different capacities in the Post Office System. He was the NYS Rural Carrier of the year in 2015. Mike lived a life in service of others and because of his kindness all who met him called him a friend. Mike was someone who did anything for anyone, as well as many things that no one even knew he did at all. Working was his lifelong passion, and he pursued many different paths in his journey throughout his life, beginning at age ten and continuing until days before the end of his life. He was the sexton of the cemeteries in Schroon Lake.

Mike had many "Families" he treasured. Cathy Fariss and her children: Shawn (Natasha), Matthew, Christopher (Lisa), Matt and Karen (Fariss) Manell; grandchildren: Ethan, Jullian, Jayce, Ceci, Matthew and Wyatt filled his life with joy.

Mike loved his McKee family — small as it was. Ginny, Shelly and Vicki (Bryant) were always kept up to date, on everything Schroon Lake. Brian and Kevin Frey, Ryan and Jenna Romano and Bryce Vallie called him Uncle Mike along with Kramer Frey and Jace Romano.

Cindy (St. Amour) Clark and Willie St. Amour called him Dad, and Beth, Ashley, Ryan and Danielle called him BoBo.

His one and only cousin, Dee Dee Nichols, was always included on his itinerary when traveling across country.

Other families of Mike's included his School Classmates, His Horse Racing Family, his Post Office Family, His Mariner Spring Training Family in Peoria, AZ, (Mike was Spring Training Volunteer of the year in 2015 and awarded with the Mel Webber Leadership Award for continued Outstanding Support of the Peoria Diamond Club Volunteers in 2020), and his Sun City, AZ Wood-Shop family. He reveled in his Colorado Hunting Family as well as his Fishing Family. Of course, all the people of Schroon Lake were his family.

A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Rt. 9, Schroon Lake. Interment will follow in the Schroon Lake Community Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests memorials take the form of donations to the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, Schroon Lake, NY 12870, or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To offer an online condolence, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com; to join the Zoom service go to https://zoom.us/j/96883820184?pwd=TDYvZUlUajMvKy9yc1JSMVlvbHo2Zz09Meeting ID 968 8382 0184 passcode Mike.