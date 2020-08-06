BOLTON LANDING — Michael J. Lennon, 63, entered eternal life Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Petersburg, Virginia, he was the loving son of James J. Lennon and the late Geraldine Mitchell Lennon. Michael was a graduate of both Shaker High School and St. Michael’s College. As a young man he enjoyed skiing, and worked as an instructor at Gore Mountain.

Michael was an avid boater, and was a friend of Bill’s for 21 years. He worked in the construction industry for many years, and most recently in sales for the Yankee Boating Center in Diamond Point.

He was the beloved husband of Linda B. Winiarski Lennon; dear father of Sarah Lennon and Sean Lennon; brother of James P. Lennon (Julia), Kathryn Matthews (Chester), Julie Sheehy (Robert) and Joseph Lennon (Tanya). Michael is survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember him in a special way may send a contribution to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com.

