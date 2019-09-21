March 3, 1962 — Sept. 19, 2019
STILLWATER — Michael J. Booth Sr., 57, a resident of Condon Road, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born March 3, 1962 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Charles “Pete” Booth and Joan Lesson Booth.
Mike was a 1981 graduate of Schuylerville Central School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1981-1985 stationed at Ramstein AB in Germany and Goodfellow AB in Texas, where he worked as a law enforcement specialist. He was employed by Agway and Amerigas for several years before starting his own oil business, Booth Oil in Stillwater.
He was a member of the Greenwich Elks BPOE No. 2223 and had been Exalted Ruler two times, American Legion Post No. 515 in Greenwich and the Eagles Club in Saratoga Springs. He had been a member and former president of the Schuylerville Central School Board of Education, member of Quaker Springs Fire Department and the Board of Fire Commissioners, and was an avid Jets and Mets fan.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by one brother, Steven Booth; and one brother-in-law, Gregory Dooley.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Kelly Booth of Stillwater; three sons, Capt. Michael J. Booth Jr., Pilot USAF of Ramstein AB, Germany, CPT Stephen C.E. Booth MP U.S. Army of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Nathan Booth of Saratoga Springs; four brothers, Peter (Karen) Booth of Connecticut, Mark (Patti) Booth of Victory Mills, Paul (Dianne) Booth of Gansevoort and Matthew (Rose) Booth of Cambridge; four sisters, Dianne Gutasy and Candice (John) Henley both of Greenwich, Tami (Kelly) Eustis of Argyle and Mari (Brian) Scott of Seaford, Virginia; seven brothers-in-law, Charles Dooley (Karilee) of Dalton, Massachusetts, Daniel Dooley of Canastota, Kenny Dooley of Saratoga Springs, Patrick (Laura) Dooley, Jeff Dooley, Sean (Stacey) Dooley, all of Stillwater and Christopher Dooley of New York City; 35 nieces and nephews; and his dog, Rocky and grand-dog, Ellie.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. Joseph’s Church in Greenwich. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. with military honors in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.
A celebration of Mike’s life will follow the burial at the Greenwich Elks Lodge, 130 Bulson Road, Greenwich following the burial.
Memorials can be made in his memory to the Quaker Springs Fire Department or Greenwich Elks Lodge BPOE No. 2223. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.