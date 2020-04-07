Nov. 6, 1945 — March 31, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Michael Hugh Earley passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after a long illness with his loving wife, Susan, by his side.
Michael was born in DeKalb, Illinois on Nov. 6, 1945. He grew up in DeKalb with his parents and two sisters until moving to Chazy, New York in 1962. Three years later his family picked up and moved to Glens Falls, New York in 1965. After graduating from Glens Falls High School he entered the U.S. Navy where he served four years and was stationed in Pensacola, Florida and then transferred to the island of Bermuda. In 1969, he was stationed on the USS Lexington aircraft carrier. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy on Sept. 29, 1969.
While stationed in Bermuda, he met the love of his life, Susan, on June 29, 1968. They were married in May 1970 and made their home in Glens Falls where they raised their two sons, Erik and Brian. Michael worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. for 31 years holding various positions and ending as a Heavy Equipment Operator, retiring in 2003. His work was very physically demanding most of his life.
Michael was larger than life. He had a great self-confidence and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He had a very deep respect in honoring his family and a patriotic love for his country and flag. He sometimes had a tough exterior, but under it all was a warm and loving spirit who would often tear up easily when speaking of something close to his heart. He was fiercely loyal as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He could get anywhere by the road less traveled. The back roads were his main roads and he knew where every highline pole he set was located. A special joy for him was getting together for his Saturday visitation with his close friends at “The Talk”. He was a meticulous record keeper with a keen memory of events. In his later years he loved his annual trips to Venice, Florida with his wife, Susan.
Michael is survived by his wife, Susan; and sons, Erik (Julia) Earley of Baldwin, Maryland and Brian (Alicia) Earley of Cave Creek, Arizona; as well as his five beautiful grandchildren, Tyler, Collin, Nolan, Devin and Eva. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy (Vickie) Earley of Chicago, Illinois; and his sisters and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his parents, Hugh and Virginia Earley and his sister, Beth Liebich.
A special thanks to Laurie Dennison at Irongate Family Practice for her loving care and concern and to Craig Briggs, Michael’s nurse, who helped in so many ways. Thank you also to all the caring nurses at DCI.
There will be a celebration of Michael’s life at a date later to be determined at Saratoga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to tunnel2towers.org.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.