Nov. 6, 1945 — March 31, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Michael Hugh Earley passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after a long illness with his loving wife, Susan, by his side.

Michael was born in DeKalb, Illinois on Nov. 6, 1945. He grew up in DeKalb with his parents and two sisters until moving to Chazy, New York in 1962. Three years later his family picked up and moved to Glens Falls, New York in 1965. After graduating from Glens Falls High School he entered the U.S. Navy where he served four years and was stationed in Pensacola, Florida and then transferred to the island of Bermuda. In 1969, he was stationed on the USS Lexington aircraft carrier. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy on Sept. 29, 1969.

While stationed in Bermuda, he met the love of his life, Susan, on June 29, 1968. They were married in May 1970 and made their home in Glens Falls where they raised their two sons, Erik and Brian. Michael worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. for 31 years holding various positions and ending as a Heavy Equipment Operator, retiring in 2003. His work was very physically demanding most of his life.