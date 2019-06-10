August 30, 1956 — June 7, 2019
ONTARIO, NY — Michael Howard Walsh, 62, loving husband and father, passed away June 7, 2019 at his home, following an incredibly courageous battle with brain cancer.
Mike was born August 30, 1956 in Saratoga Springs, to his loving parents William and Jane (Dewey) Walsh.
Following graduation from Corinth High School in 1974, Mike graduated from ACC with an associate’s degree in 1976, SUNY Brockport with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, then again in 1991 with a master’s degree in public administration.
Mike worked at Monroe Community Hospital (1980-1991) as a recreation therapist, Episcopal Church Home (1991-1999) as director of therapeutic recreation, Brentland Woods Enriched Living Community (1999 -2003) as director of housing and Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack (2004—2017) as player extras manager.
He met his loving wife, Lisa, in 1985 and they married on July 24, 1992 in Summerville. They settled in Ontario, New York near the lakeshore and welcomed their son, Ryan Michael, on Oct. 5, 1994.
Mike was a natural athlete, he enjoyed playing fastpitch softball, golfing and fishing on the shores of Lake Ontario and Lake George, as well as Flagler Beach, Florida. He also loved going to the flat track and enjoyed sharing these passions with family and many friends, highlighting his amazing ability to teach people how to have fun and enjoy life.
He also portrayed his excellent work ethics and was loved for his dedication to the staff he managed. The many people who crossed Mike’s path were often attracted to his outgoing, positive and humorous personality. He had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel special and important.
Mike was a die hard New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, often sparking fun loving banter with friends. He loved traveling to Florida to spend time with family and just being at home by the lake with Lisa, Ryan and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Jane; and grandparents, Don and Lib Dewey.
Mike leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Lisa; his son, Ryan and fiance, Jenny. He is also survived by one sister, Cathy Lozier (Dan); one brother, Bill Walsh Jr. (Lisa); his nephews, Justin Lozier (Erin), Aaron and Brett Walsh; niece, Rachel Barold; great-niece, Teagan; brothers-in-law, David and Mickey Barold (Tasha); sister-in-law, Helen Barold; father-in-law, Serge Barold; aunt, Betty Dewey; uncle, Howard Dewey; and his faithful pets, Yogi, Reilly and Rex. Mike was blessed with many cherished friends throughout his life, notably in Corinth, Brockport, Summerville, Rochester, Ontario and Farmington.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 409 Palmer Ave., Corinth, with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.
A Rite of Committal will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Those who touched Mike’s life held a special place in his heart forever. The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Chinazom Ibegbu at Strong Memorial Neuro Oncology, who always treated Mike with compassion and respect, to Lifetime Care Hospice aides and multiple friends who supported him during his transition.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Adding Candles for Brain Cancer Research (www.addingcandles.com).
