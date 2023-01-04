July 19, 1957—Dec. 20, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Michael Gale, Sr., 65, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 from COVID-related illness.

Born on July 19, 1957 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Donald and Marie (Mulcahy) Gale, Sr.

Michael was a machinist for KMA Corporation for many years.

Before he got sick, he loved to go hunting, fishing and camping. He also was always tinkering in his garage trying to get that damn furnace running.

In addition to his parents, his brother, Donald Gale, Jr. also predeceased him.

He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Shelley Gale; his two wonderful sons: Michael Gale, Jr. and David Gale and his wife Heather; his five grandchildren: Nicole, Emily, Arabella, Connor and Maggie; his two great-grandchildren: Jacob and Charliee. His sister, Donna Barrows and brother, Tommy, also survive him.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be celebrated in the spring since he hated the cold weather.

The family wishes to send a special thanks to the cancer unit in Glens Falls Hospital for all the care and compassion they showed Michael during his illness.

For those who wish a remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

I will always have you in my heart 4-ever, I love you, Shell.