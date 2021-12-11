Nov. 3, 1969—Dec. 8, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Michael G. Blair, Jr., 52, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. He was born in Albany, NY on November 3, 1969.

Mike was a delivery driver as well as an exhibit and trade show installer for Mach 1 in South Glens Falls. He enjoyed carpentry and landscaping. His greatest joy was his car “the bat mobile” which he was always tinkering with and adding new designs.

Mike is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lori and Ken Thornhill; sisters: Shelly Sutherland (Glenn), and Mindy Fiorino (Chuck); sons Josh Blair, David Blair and Zackery Blair; stepchildren: Heidi Mackrodt and Kyle Mackrodt, and their mother Kristen.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Facemasks will be required. Memorial contributions in memory of Mike may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com