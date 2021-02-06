Jan. 30, 1945—Feb. 2, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FL—Michael Frederick Jabaut, age 76, passed away on February 2, 2021. Michael was born January 30, 1945, in Plattsburgh, NY to the late Clarence and Veronica LeClaire Jabaut.

Mike as he was known, will be missed by his loved ones and friends alike. He was well known for his bigger than life smile. Strong and proud with a gentle side that those who knew him admired him for.

Being the proud patriot that he was, when called by his country for service in Vietnam, he not only heeded the call, but helped persuade more than 20 of his friends to join him in service. That group collectively became known as “The North Country Platoon”.

Upon returning from Vietnam, he married the love of his life, Lynn and started their life together. He began working for UA Local 773 as a Plumber/Pipefitter/Specialty Welder. A career that spanned over 30 years.

Also during that time Mike and Lynn started a very successful line of Dachshunds. MIKLYN’s Dachshunds, as it was known, lineage can be found in many of the top dachshunds worldwide.

Proud husband, father, grandfather, patriot and always a Marine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Veronica Dubuque.