Michael F. Regan

May 8, 1958 — Dec. 16, 2019
QUEENSBURY — With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Mike Regan on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind the love of his life and best friend of 28 years, his wife, Nancy Regan.
Born on May 8, 1958, he was the son of Walter and Yvonne (Duger) Regan. At a young age, he worked at a marina on Cayuga Lake, and then began working in the carpentry trade. He will be remembered for his skills to fix or build anything and woodworking. Especially finish carpentry. He could create beautiful woodwork, replicating and restoring homes and older mansions during his 30-year career at Depe Dene Resort and Green Harbor on Lake George with his friends Ken and Terry Ermiger. Mike was a very talented man, who loved the outdoors in the Adirondacks, boating in his Donzi on Lake George, Fall Gondola trips on Gore Mountain and apple picking, as well as their weekend getaways in various places in the Adirondacks area. Most of all he loved spending time with Nancy, his children and grandchildren.
Survivors who will greatly miss his Rocky Mountain Cold Ones, perfectly mashed potatoes, his chocolate tootsie pops, his blunt and funny character and his great advice, include his sister, Rhonda (Rich) Stummer; his mother, Yvonne; his niece, Liz (Caleb) Bush; his nephew, Dan (Christine) Stummer; his mother-in-law, Loretta Dickinson; his three daughters, Joanne (HR) Reynolds, Darlene Burke, and Mary (Jeff) Burke; his three granddaughters, Jade, Makayla and Makenzie Winchell; one grandson, Jamison Reynolds; several sister and brother-in-laws; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. His family from the Baldwinsville, New York area include his special aunt, Alice Osborne; cousin, Marcia (Don) Schwartz; his three sons, Mike, Chris and Vincent; and three grandsons.
He was predeceased by his father, Walter William Regan; his father-in-law, Ken Dickinson Sr.; along with grandparents, aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY with a funeral service to immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be private in the spring at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.obits.
