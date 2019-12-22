Michael F. Regan

Born on May 8, 1958, he was the son of Walter and Yvonne (Duger) Regan. At a young age, he worked at a marina on Cayuga Lake, and then began working in the carpentry trade. He will be remembered for his skills to fix or build anything and woodworking. Especially finish carpentry. He could create beautiful woodwork, replicating and restoring homes and older mansions during his 30-year career at Depe Dene Resort and Green Harbor on Lake George with his friends Ken and Terry Ermiger. Mike was a very talented man, who loved the outdoors in the Adirondacks, boating in his Donzi on Lake George, Fall Gondola trips on Gore Mountain and apple picking, as well as their weekend getaways in various places in the Adirondacks area. Most of all he loved spending time with Nancy, his children and grandchildren.