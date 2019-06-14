June 27, 1950 — June 10, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Michael F. Dupuis, 68, of Hudson Falls passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born on June 27, 1950 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Jennie Sharp Valyer.
Michael proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973.
After serving in the military, Michael worked at Sandy Hill before joining the Carpenters Union Local 229.
On April 24, 1971, Michael married Joanne Beames. They recently celebrated 48 wonderful years of marriage.
He loved the outdoors and many of his hobbies included hunting, fishing, hiking and just being in the woods. Taxidermy was another hobby that he enjoyed. Michael adored animals, especially his best friend, Ducky, and puppies, Ellie and Nugget. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his kids and grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Ruth Beames; his father-in-law, Clarence Beames; his grandson, Michael Patrick Dupuis; and his brothers, Louis Valyer, George Valyer and Lester Valyer.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joanne Beames Dupuis; his children, Jody (Mike) DeVivo and Jay (Trisha) Dupuis; his grandchildren, Danielle (Tim) Perry, Kailie (Austin Payette) Dupuis, Tristan (McKenna Krywy) Dupuis, Brianna (Jestyn Baker) DeVivo, Payten Ramsey, Peyton Dupuis and Abby DeVivo; his brother, Gordon Dupuis; his sister, Marjorie Fuller; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to thank Gwen Rowland, Ruth Fish and the entire Alzheimer’s Association for all their help. The family would also like to thank those at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.
Donations in Michael’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Attention to Dupe’s Troops, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205 or online at www.alz.org/northeasternny.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc.
Interment will follow at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
