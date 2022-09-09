Feb. 20, 1944—Sept. 6, 2022

NEW ROCHELLE — Michael Eric Lebowitz, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022 at the age of 78 in New Rochelle, NY.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie; his sons: Stephen and David; grandsons: Andrew, Joshua and Matthew; granddaughters: Allison and Stella; and brothers: Edward and Neil.

Michael died after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

Michael was born in Glens Falls on Feb. 20, 1944 to Henrietta and Charles Lebowitz. After growing up with his younger brothers Edward and Neil and graduating from Glens Falls High School, Michael attended the University of Buffalo. There he met his future wife, Bonnie Miller.

Following graduation, Michael attended medical school at SUNY Downstate. He and Bonnie married while he was at medical school and together they had their first son, Stephen. During the Vietnam War, Michael joined the U.S. Army and served as a Captain at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. There he and Bonnie had their second son, David.

Following his honorable discharge and after a stint in Davis, California, Michael and Bonnie moved with Stephen and David to Rochester, New York, where Michael had a long and successful career as a radiologist and Michael and Bonnie raised their children. After their children had grown and left to attend college and graduate school, Michael and Bonnie moved to Boca Raton, Florida for a time before settling to live in the suburbs of New York City, to be near their children and eventually their grandchildren.

Michael was known to be a fundamentally happy, content person. Buddha said, “There is no path to happiness, happiness is the path,” and this is how Michael lived. He had numerous passions, including gardening, investing, the Buffalo Bills and travel.

He was also known to be extraordinarily kind, gentle and generous. He was always courteous and always had a kind word to say. He treated everyone as an equal. It did not matter to him who you were, what you did or where you came from. Rarely did he not have a smile on his face.

Michael loved life and he loved the people in his life. He adored his grandchildren, Allison, Stella, Andrew, Joshua and Matthew. He loved his granddogs Heidi and Coco, his grandcats Bernie, Louise, Chloe and Molly, and even his grandlizard Fifi. He loved his sons Stephen and David and his daughters-in-law Gretchen and Kate. He loved his brothers Neil and Eddie. He enjoyed hearing the stories of what was going on in everyone’s lives, and loved to tell them to others.

Of all his many loves, his greatest was his wife of 56 years, Bonnie. She was always the apple of his eye. He had a life full of happy memories, and his happiest were with her, whether it was traveling the world, going out with their many friends, or just sitting together at home. His face always lit up when seeing her or hearing her voice.

The magnitude of the pain we feel with Michael’s loss is commensurate with the blessing we had of having him in their lives. The loss is deep, but with time, our memories of him will remain a blessing. We hope those who knew him will honor his legacy by loving more and hating less, and bathing themselves in the positive. Please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation as a way to honor his memory. God Bless.

Michael Lebowitz’s memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Singleton, Sullivan and Potter Funeral Home at 407 Bay Road in Queensbury.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.