{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Edward LaPoint

January 3, 1947—June 25, 2019

GANSEVOORT — Michael Edward LaPoint, 72, a resident of Dimmick Road, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born Jan. 3, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Ray and Betty LaPoint.

He married Cindy Parillo July 15, 1986. He enjoyed golf, playing pool, and his beloved computer.

In addition to his wife Cindy LaPoint of Gansevoort he is survived by two daughters, Kresenda (Shane) Strew of Florida and Kim LaPoint of Greenfield Center; one son, Keith LaPoint of Arizona; one brother, Dave (Denise) LaPoint of Florida; his grandchildren, Naim, Dakari and Dustin LaPoint, Connor and Lexi Strew, and Kristianne Perdue; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the McGregor Pub, 847 Saratoga Road, Gansevoort.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Michael Edward LaPoint
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments