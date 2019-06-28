January 3, 1947—June 25, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Michael Edward LaPoint, 72, a resident of Dimmick Road, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his family.
Born Jan. 3, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Ray and Betty LaPoint.
He married Cindy Parillo July 15, 1986. He enjoyed golf, playing pool, and his beloved computer.
In addition to his wife Cindy LaPoint of Gansevoort he is survived by two daughters, Kresenda (Shane) Strew of Florida and Kim LaPoint of Greenfield Center; one son, Keith LaPoint of Arizona; one brother, Dave (Denise) LaPoint of Florida; his grandchildren, Naim, Dakari and Dustin LaPoint, Connor and Lexi Strew, and Kristianne Perdue; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the McGregor Pub, 847 Saratoga Road, Gansevoort.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
