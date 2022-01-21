Michael E. Thonton

Sept. 26, 1963—Jan. 15, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Michael E. Thornton, 58, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Sept. 26, 1963, in Bronx, NY, to the late Allison Thornton and Marion (Hewitt) Thornton. Michael relocated to Saratoga Springs NY with his family at age 13 and attended Saratoga Springs High School.

While working for Saratoga Spa State Park in 1983 he met his former wife and mother of his children, Becky Jordan. Throughout his life he worked at various companies while continuing to pursue his passion for tractor trailer driving, making multiple friends at each stop along the way.

Michael enjoyed playing his music loud, watching movies until he could quote the best parts, and sharing good food with loved ones. He dreamed of someday taking a true family road trip vacation. Michael was an unfailingly kind, loving man with a generous spirit. Possessing a perpetual boyish charm and easy smile, Michael would light up a room with his infectious laughter.

Michael’s legacy is carried on by his two daughters with the support of their partners: Brittany Johnson (Thomas Carman) and Jacqualine Hilton (Joseph Lessard); four grandchildren that were his greatest joy: Xavier Hilton—13, Linnea Hilton—11, Alida Hilton—9, and Kaden Carman—6. He is also survived by siblings: Yvonne Howard of NY, Phillip Thornton of NY, and Theresa Thornton of TX; aunts: Linda Thomas, Tilda Johnson and Sellina Johnson; uncles: Elliot Hewitt and Fred Johnson; and a great number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Calling hours will take place Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. All visitors are requested to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

A Celebration of his Life will be held in early summer 2022.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.