Michael E. Sipowicz

July 18, 1944 - Feb. 2, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Michael E. Sipowicz, 78, formerly of Glens Falls, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023 surrounded by his family and entered the arms of the Lord.

Born on July 18, 1944 in Granville, NY, he was the son of Edmund and Susan (Gilbert) Sipowicz, oldest of four boys.

Michael was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Jo Nemeyer and his daughters: Tanya Sipowicz (2019) and twin daughters: Brittany and Bethany.

A graduate of St. Mary's Catholic School in Glens Falls, NY, Michael went on to college and to serve his country in the United States Air Force stationed in Vietnam and Thailand.

Michael proudly owned "Sippy's" in downtown Glens Falls where he met lifelong friends who became family. There were no shortage of stories of his beloved Duke Basketball team, Red Sox and golf tournaments that always supplied fun and so much laughter.

The biggest joy in life was his family. His children: Bridget, Vincent, Tanya and Mike, were his world, and as time passed, his grandchildren became the focus of his universe. A loving and devoted father and grandfather, there was nothing, no matter how big or small, he would not do for his family.

"Poppy" never missed a sporting or school event, tournament or chance to be with his family. He loved long car rides in the country with his children, vacations, St. Mary's class reunions, annual golf outings with friends and family in Lake Placid and Sipowicz/Gilbert family reunions.

Poppy always had a unique way of doing things, often rooted in humor and always resulting in fond memories. He had an appreciation for the simple things in life like a good day with family, a cup of coffee and a copy of the daily newspaper. His traditions and humor will live on with his family.

He is survived by his children: Bridget Cromie (Kevin Walbridge) of Massena, NY, Vincent Sipowicz (Nancy) of Alexandria, LA and Michael Sipowicz (Janelle) of Saratoga Springs; his brothers: Peter Sipowicz (Shirley) of Columbia, SC, Gerald Sipowicz (Nancy) of South Glens Falls and Edmund (Laura) Sipowicz of Queensbury, NY; and many beloved friends and family from throughout the years. His world was being with his grandchildren: Caroline, Sabella and Ainsley Cromie, Augustus and Jack Sipowicz, and William and Robert Sipowicz.

Special thanks to Saratoga Hospice Services, who helped Michael to make his world more comfortable during the past few months.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Michael's honor to St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School. He believed in a strong education and sense of community.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at St. Mary's Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.