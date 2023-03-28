Dec. 14, 1948—March 23, 2023

HARTFORD/ARGYLE—Michael E. Irwin, 74, passed peacefully away at home on Thursday, March 23, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

It is with deep sorrow that we inform family and friends of his passing.

Born December 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Sam and Thelma (LaGoy) Irwin in Glens Falls, NY.

Mike graduated in 1966 from Hartford Central School and after four and half years in the United States Navy, worked 44 years for General Electric in both Hudson Falls and Fort Edward Plants.

Married to his late wife Claudia (Vedder) Irwin on July 5, 1969.

He was involved in many organizations that promoted outdoor family activities including garden tractor pulling, archery, golf, showing horses, snowmobiling, and four wheeling. Mike also enjoyed motorcycling with his wife and family. He was responsible for being a Co-Founder of Hartford Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club and Foothills ATV Riders. He taught youth snowmobile safety for 35 years.

Mike and his wife were 2017 Family of the Year in New York State Snowmobiling and won the American Council of Snowmobiling Association Award the same year.

In addition to his wife, and parents, Mike is predeceased by his brothers: Terry, Sam, Digger (Daniel), and Roger Irwin.

Surviving him are his children: Laura (Mark) Honomichl, Michelle (Sheldon) Hisert and Michael J. (Cindy) Irwin; seven grandchildren: Daryl (Stacey) Bartholomew, Deven (Joel) Fry, Ivy Honomichl, Mark Honomichl III, Rachael (Steve) Merrihew, Ross (Kristy) Hisert, and Cady Irwin; four great-grandchildren: Abigail Bartholomew, Jebadiah Bartholomew, Abel Fry, and Teagan Fry; his sisters: Joanie (Keith) Combs, Judith (Daniel) Burch, Jayme (Donald) Stalker, and Jennifer (Michael) Collins; his brothers: James (Cora) Irwin, Ronald (Missy) Irwin, and Russell (Lisa) Irwin; along with 47 nieces, nephews, great-grand-nieces and great-grand-nephews.

He will be missed by all his family, friends and furbabies: Franklin and Jackson.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

Interment will be Friday, March 31, 2023, at Gerald B H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery for the immediate family only.

The family would like to thank Glens Falls DCI and Dr. Mihindu for their care and support they provided to our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother over the years.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or the Argyle Presbyterian Church, c/o Food Pantry, 48 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809 and Hartford Yoked Parish, c/o Food Panty, 56 Hartford St., Hartford, NY 12838.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.