Sept. 10, 1961—Nov. 13, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Michael E. DeSantis, 60, went from his loving wife Annette’s arms directly into the arms of God while surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 13, 2021 due to COVID Pneumonia.

Born September 10, 1961 in Saratoga Springs, NY, he was the son of Ernest DeSantis and the late Jeannette (Capone) DeSantis.

Michael proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1982-1985. He also attended Adirondack Community College. He was employed for over thirty years at National Grid until his retirement.

On July 10, 1982, Michael married Annette Casey at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls, Annette remained Michael’s “Number One Hobby” until the day he passed.

Michael and Annette loved to travel. They lived in the Philippines for a time, and also visited many places around the country and the world, such as Canada, Mexico, China, Australia, Germany, and Amsterdam. Michael loved to bowl and play pool. He also loved fishing and collecting rocks and gemstones. He was a self-taught crocheter. Most of all, Michael adored spending time with his children and his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his mother, Michael was predeceased by his aunts, Catherine Cilione and Mary DeSantis, his cousins, Jodi Frederico and PFC Donald G. Capone, and his father-in-law, John Casey.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 39 years, Annette DeSantis; his father Ernest DeSantis; his children: Amanda DeSantis (Mark Miller), Ryan DeSantis (Justine Taylor), and Jenna Crowley (Vinnie); his beloved grandchildren: Noah, Stella, and Vinnie; his brother Matthew DeSantis (Kelly); his nieces: Reba, Samantha and Kristina; his uncles: Francis “Dicey” Capone (Merrillyn), Donald Capone (Trudy), Manlio DeSantis, and Gabriel DeSantis; cousins: David Capone and Zachary Capone; along with many nieces, nephews; and cousins; and all of Annette’s family that became his own, including Virginia “Honey” Casey, Carol and George Polunci, Sheila Sargent, John and Jessica Casey, Tom Casey, and Susan Casey.

Friends may call from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. The family requests that masks be worn by all who visit.

A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor officiating. Masks are required at church.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Michael’s name can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205.

