June 9, 1948 — Aug. 5, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Michael David Tubbs, 72, of Old Stage Road, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Born on June 9, 1948 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Albert Earl and Marian I. (Naatz) Tubbs.

Mike served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War earning the National Defense Service Medal and the Sharpshooter Badge (M-14 Rifle).

Upon his honorable discharge he returned to the area. He married Paula Marie McFarlane on March 13, 1971 in Corinth.

Mike was employed by General Electric for 38 years prior to his retirement in 2009.

Mike loved horses, horseback riding, going to the rodeo, and watching Kelsey compete in gymkhanas.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Rosalie Miner; and two brothers, Earl and Casper Tubbs.