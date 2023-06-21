Dec. 31, 1967—May 26, 2023
HALFMOON—Michael David Neville, of Lakeview Drive, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at home. He was 55.
Born on Dec. 31, 1967 in Meriden, CT, he is the son of David Frank and Pauline Ruth (Garrick) Neville.
Michael served in the US Army from 2001-2007. He worked as an automotive mechanic.
Survivors in addition to his parents, David and Pauline, include a brother, Joseph (Jenn) Neville and their sons: Ethan and Ryan; one niece, Allison Neville; his aunts: Sandy Borden and Gertrude (Michael) Maiorano. He is also survived by several cousins.
Relatives and friends may call from 4—6 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 173 Main Street, Schaghticoke. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 6 p.m. with Rev. Pamela Thomas, Officiant.
Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com.
