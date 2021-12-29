Feb. 23, 1976 – Dec. 23, 2021

ATHOL — Michael David Dalbey, 45, of Athol, NY, son of Michael Thomas and Judith (Hadsell) Dalbey, passed away December 23, 2021 succumbing to diabetes and hypertension after having a massive stroke.

Michael was born on February 23, 1976, in Glens Falls, NY. He graduated from Glens Falls High School. Michael had many friends due to his many interests which included gaming, camping, vanning and fishing. He was a great friend to all. Michael’s greatest accomplishment were his children.

Michael is predeceased by his aunt Constance Girol.

Michael is survived by his wife of 15 years, Belinda (Lee) Dalbey; daughters: Celena Dalbey (Bailey Doyen) and Mariah Lee (Sean Gladding); sons: Detric and Joshua Dalbey; sisters: Jennifer Tita Younes, Crystal (Kevin) Galusha; father-in-Law Bobby Goodnow; niece Isabella Tita; nephews: Nathaniel and Anthony Galusha; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michael’s last wish included end of life donation as an organ donor in repayment for blood and kidneys he had received in his life. The family hopes that others will follow as donors to “Give Life.”

Friends may call on Michael’s family from 10:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m.

