Dec. 2, 1948—June 12, 2021

QUEENSBURY/lTICONDEROGA — Michael D. Thompson, Sr., 72, of Queensbury and formerly of Ticonderoga, passed away on June 12, 2021 in the loving arms of his son and family by his side.

Michael was born on December 2, 1948 to Chandler and Frieda (Winkler) Thompson, Sr. in Mount Kisco, NY.

Our beloved father joined the Army on December 2, 1966. Whereafter, he completed his Army training, he served two Active-Duty Tours with Outlaws 175th AHC. Michael was the Crew Chief on helicopter Outlaw 22 at Vinh Long Airfield, IV Corps, South VietNam.

Michael later met the love of his life, Shirley (Waters) Thompson and he married her on September 26, 1970. They spent the next 51 years together raising their children and making many memories.

Michael had many years working in the logging industry. He continued his love of logging with Finch Pruyn. Whereafter many memories and years he retired.

Besides his love of the woods, the most important thing to Michael was his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. When he was not with them, he could be found spending time with his brothers and sisters.