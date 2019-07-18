October 12, 1974 — July 10, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Michael Crandall, of Gansevoort, passed away July 10, 2019, after a five-day fight resulting from a tragic accident.
He is survived by his daughter, Ginger Crandall; his second family, Sara Giroux, her father, Phil and Sara’s two children, Amber and Spencer. Also survived by his best friends, Kevin, Tarrin, Delbert, Sean, Mikey, Phil, Ken and Eddy.
Mike was a hard worker. He loved the great outdoors, fishing, kayaking and riding anything with a motor. He found solace with his dogs, listening to karaoke and going to the Racino to enjoy his cookie dates. Mike took great pride partaking in the derbies; he valued the time spent with Sara and the kids.
There are no calling hours.
A memorial service to celebrate Mike’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Schuylerville American Legion, located at 6 Clancy St.
