April 25, 1946 — March 26, 2020

MOREAU — Michael C. Toben, 73, of Hazen Place passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Michael was born on April 25, 1946 in Whitehall, New York, the son of the late William and Virginia Smith Toben.

Michael worked his entire life as a superintendent/project manager for many road construction companies in the area. Besides his family, Mike loved hunting, fishing, gardening and working in his yard.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Charlene O’Neil Toben; a daughter, Debra Toben Stark and her husband, Kyle, of Saratoga Springs and their three children Devin, Ashlynne and Zachary Stark; a brother, Stephen Toben and his wife, Lynn, of New Freedom, Pennsylvania; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the current health crisis no public services will be held at this time and will be private at the convenience of the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to The C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.