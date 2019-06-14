{{featured_button_text}}
Michael C. Shaw

Sept. 5, 1963 — June 11, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Michael C. Shaw, 55, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. Born on Sept. 5, 1963 in Staten Island, New York, he was the son of the late Robert and Eleanor (Haber) Shaw.

He was a dedicated husband and loving father. Mike was an active outdoorsman, who was always on the ice or in the woods. Both of those places brought him peace and joy throughout his many good years. He planned his annual camping trip to Samson State Park with his closest family and friends diligently.

An accomplished civil engineer, Mike worked for New York State for more than 18 years, but would fondly talk about his younger years as an engineer on the Island of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands. He lived life largely and truly knew that the most important things were family and friends. Oh and a good story. A really, really good story!

Mike is survived by his wife of 25 years, Loretta Mulligan-Shaw (or as Mike would call her “Lolita” or “Lovely”); two children, Andrew and Molly Shaw; his brother, Peter Shaw of Leesburg, Virginia; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Shaw of Leesburg, Virginia; his niece, Anna Shaw of Leesburg, Virginia; his nephews, PJ Shaw of Leesburg, Virginia and Sam Shaw of Leesburg, Virginia; his aunt, Irene Haber Myers of NYC; his stepdad by Proxy, Harold “Flip” Neddo of Lake Luzerne; and many cousins and extended family.

Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lake George Land Conservancy in memory of Mike.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Michael C. Shaw
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments