Feb. 14, 1966—June 25, 2023

CHESTERTOWN – Michael C. Baumis, 57, died unexpectedly at his home on Loon Lake on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Born February 14, 1966 in Troy, N.Y. he was the son of the late Charles Freeman and Karen (Rossitor) Baumis.

Michael was a retired Web Developer for Global Industrial in Roslyn, N.Y.

His hobbies included, art, fishing, riding in his vehicles and keeping in contact with his many friends. He also enjoyed his animals, Mabel and Rosie as well as feeding birds, raccoons and deer. He was an avid hunter of antiques, frequenting estate sales on the gold coast of Long Island and collecting unique items that he placed throughout his home. Michael also enjoyed sampling foods from various cultures, his favorite was Thai.

He looked forward to a yearly vacation to Ogunquit, Maine where he would swim in the pool, walk on the beach and ride a float in the river back to the Ogunquit Tides Motel. Finally, the change of seasons always brought Michael joy and excitement, with fall being his favorite season that brought in anticipation of the holidays.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Anne-Marie Baumis; his brother, Charles (Kerri Gordon) Baumis; his sister, Caroline Baumis and partner (Orie Cipollaro); two nephews: CJ Baumis and Oliver Baumis; one niece, Emily Annibale; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles L. and Jacqueline Annibale; and one brother-in-law, Charles Annibale.

In addition, Michael truly enjoyed the company of his many friends including: Reese Vanderwarker, Jeff Mercure, Kim Kadel, Danny Masnji, Emmett and Darryl Johnson, Pete and Linda Hallen, George Gobes and Don McKenna.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, N.Y. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at funeral home. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Chester Rural Cemetery, State Rte. 9, Chestertown, N.Y.