Michael B. Kinsella

Michael was born November 19, 1939 in the Bronx and was the son of the late George S. and Beatrice (Cooper) Kinsella. He grew up in Holyoke, MA and Long Beach on Long Island. Michael was a multi engine flight mechanic in the United States Air Force. He then worked as an auto mechanic, eventually owning his own auto repair business in Halesite, Long Island. Michael also worked as a limousine salesman and was the east coast sales rep for DaBryan Coach. He was an avid reader and outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing boating and bird dog field training.