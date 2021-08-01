Nov. 19, 1939—July 23, 2021
GREENFIELD CENTER — Michael B. Kinsella passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at his home.
Michael was born November 19, 1939 in the Bronx and was the son of the late George S. and Beatrice (Cooper) Kinsella. He grew up in Holyoke, MA and Long Beach on Long Island. Michael was a multi engine flight mechanic in the United States Air Force. He then worked as an auto mechanic, eventually owning his own auto repair business in Halesite, Long Island. Michael also worked as a limousine salesman and was the east coast sales rep for DaBryan Coach. He was an avid reader and outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing boating and bird dog field training.
Michael is survived by his wife Elaine Grimmell Kinsella; sons: Michael (Jamie) Kinsella, Christopher (Tracy) Kinsella, John (Tammy) Henson and Christopher (Yvette) Henson; one sister Eileen (Irwin) Josephson; eight grandchildren; one great granddaughter; a niece Lisa (Bobby) Chartrand; and a close family friend James Defrancisco.
A memorial service will be celebrated Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Full Gospel Assembly Church, 20 Stark Road, Corinth, NY 12822. A reception will follow services.
Burial will be private.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Full Gospel Assembly Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518-584-5373).
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
