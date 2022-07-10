Michael was born on July 14, 1960 in McComb, Mississippi, he was the son of Leroy Taylor Sr. and Vinnie Downs Perkins. Michael attended Macomb High as a boy and went on to be a forklift operator at Pregis of Glens Falls, NY along with many other jobs. Michael Anthony Taylor Sr. was loved and adored by all family, friends and even strangers. He had an infectious personality that once you had met him you would never forget him. Before passing Michael Taylor had lost older siblings, Mary Jane McCoy in 1991 and Arthur Downs in 2021.