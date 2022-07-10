July 14, 1960—June 30, 2022
Michael Anthony Taylor, age 62, formerly of Macomb, Mississippi passed away June 30, 2022, in his apartment at the Cronin High Rise in Glens Falls, NY.
Michael was born on July 14, 1960 in McComb, Mississippi, he was the son of Leroy Taylor Sr. and Vinnie Downs Perkins. Michael attended Macomb High as a boy and went on to be a forklift operator at Pregis of Glens Falls, NY along with many other jobs. Michael Anthony Taylor Sr. was loved and adored by all family, friends and even strangers. He had an infectious personality that once you had met him you would never forget him. Before passing Michael Taylor had lost older siblings, Mary Jane McCoy in 1991 and Arthur Downs in 2021.
Michael leaves behind a large and strong legacy he will be leaving seven siblings behind: Alberta Love, Winnie Spencer, Leroy Taylor, Willie Allen, John Allen, Joseph Perkins and Kimberly Dillon along with seven children: Michael Taylor, Latifahvinnie Taylor, Devon Wood, Tenisha Tyrell, Tatania Tyrell, Derrick Tyrell and Isaiah Tyrell.
The family will be having a celebration of life Sunday, July 10, 2022. Friends and family are encouraged to come pay respects and get condolences between the times of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at 602 Goggins Road, Lake George, 12845.
