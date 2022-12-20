Jan. 25, 1934—Dec. 15, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Michael Anthony Simione, 89, of Hudson Falls passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital with his loving wife and devoted son by his side.

Born January 25, 1934, in Pittsfield, MA, he was the son of Italian immigrants, the late Alberico and Carmella (Bove) Simione. In 1936 the Simione Family moved to Fenimore.

He attended St. Mary’s School and Hudson Falls High School. He was dedicated to his sporting events and was recognized as a stand-out in football, track and baseball. If it wasn’t for sports, trudging over the Fenimore Bridge wouldn’t have been a priority to Mike.

In 1949, Alberico and his children built Hudson View Bakery-Simione Brothers. Mike continued to manage, bake and deliver the fresh baked goods to local stores, restaurants and sub shops until his retirement in 2014. Mike worked closely with his sisters, Mary and Fanny along with his nieces, Mary and Wendy. And his brother, Tony and nephew, Johnny (Tubby). Mike was a U.S. Army veteran.

In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart Abigail Blinn at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls, where he was a member. In 1962, Mike and his childhood best friend, Tony Trello, decided to restart, after a 10-year lapse, the Hudson Falls Greenjackets, where he owned and played. The partners brought games to Derby Park in Hudson Falls resulting in the Greenjackets winning records. In 2021, Mike was inducted into the Greenjackets Hall of Fame. In 1969 Mike and Gail welcomed their only child, Michael Morse Simione, who blessed them with three lovely grandchildren: Ashley Simione, Christopher VanKleeck and Abigail Simione. After becoming a father, Mike’s successful business, athletic talent and interest would still be a priority however, his passion for playing turned to coaching Michael.

Mike coached Michael and his cousins and friends throughout their childhood. He coached youth soccer at Derby Park and baseball at Hudson Falls Little League. Skiing was also a seasonal event for Mike. He first taught Gail how to ski then at the young age of three he taught Michael the craft. Another lifelong friend, Bill Goodrich, and Mike enjoyed skiing at West Mountain. Skiing was a family tradition and even allowed Mike, Gail and Michael to take trips to various mountains in the United States as well as trips to Europe.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by two sisters, Josephine Varney and Edith Orsini, his brothers, Dominick, Frank, Alfred, and Anthony Simione, several in-laws and his close friends, Bill Goodrich and Tony Trello. In addition to his doting wife, son, and grandchildren, Mike is survived by his siblings: Mary Simione, Rose Granger, Victoria Mumblo, Diana Martin and Fanny Tatsey; sisters-in-law: Eleanor Simione, Susan Simione, Florence Blinn, Judy Comar, Pat (Louie) Luciano, Nancy (Elwyn) Bates, Jean Wicks and Penny (Jim) Clary; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Church of St. Mary’s/St.Paul’s in Hudson Falls. The family will accept visitors prior to the start of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at the church. A celebration to honor Mike will be held immediately following Mass at the American Legion, 72 Pearl Street, Hudson Falls; all are welcome to attend. Donations can be made in memory of Mike to The Derby Park Foundation. Glens Falls National Bank, Erin McLaughlin, 3019 State Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Mike was able to stay home until the last few days of his passing due to the fantastic care he received from his son, Michael. Penny Clary was instrumental in the health and well-being of Mike. Michael and Gail are beyond grateful for Penny’s unconditional love, patience and support to Mike throughout the years.

