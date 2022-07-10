Aug. 5, 1946—July 4, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Michael Anthony Girard passed away peacefully at home and is back with the love of his life, Bonnie Jean Girard (2008), in heaven.

He was born on Aug. 5, 1946, in Glens Falls, and is predeceased by his father, Michael Joseph Girard (2011) and mother, Bambina Cecelia Girard (Marinucci) (1950) and was raised by his father and his stepmother, Arlene Girard (2022).

Michael Anthony was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy before starting his career with the United States Post Office. In 1965, Michael Anthony started his clerk position with the Glens Falls Post Office, working nights until his retirement in 2001. He was a lifelong member of the A.P.W.U. Postal Union and served as Sergeant-at-Arms for the union for many years.

Michael Anthony and Bonnie Jean were married on August 6, 1967, in Glens Falls, NY, at St. Mary’s Church. They resided in Glens Falls, in what would become the family home. Their hobbies through the years included attending football games of their sons, bringing their children to concerts through the years at different venues, and creating and continuing holiday traditions that have left so many loving memories behind. Bonnie Jean was called to heaven Aug. 28, 2008, after a battle with GIST Cancer and we are happy to know they are now together again.

Michael Anthony is survived by his daughter, Valerie Jean Hamilton (David) of Blaine, WA; sons: Michael Wesley Girard (Kimberley) of Queensbury, NY, and Timothy Anthony Girard (Erin) of Montgomery Village, MD; along with his four grandchildren: Gavin Robert Girard, Brenna Paige Girard, Julia Elizabeth Girard, and Olivia Madison Girard who are all from Montgomery Village, MD; his sister, Rose O’Beirne (Michael) of Glens Falls, NY; half-brother, John Girard (Cindy) of Glens Falls, NY; half-sisters: Bette Kenny of Webster, FL, Mary Louise Studler (Dick) of Hudson Falls, NY; brother-in-law, James Morrissey (Susan) of Lancaster, PA; sister-in-law, Arlene Schmidt (Al) of Ballston Spa, NY; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses, aides, techs, and others in Tower 6 and Tower 2 of Glens Falls Hospital and to High Peaks Hospice and his caregiver Lynda along with others who throughout the years have given him a special helping hand. Your kindness and compassion during his last few days was greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Life Raft Group, The Life Raft Group, 155 U.S. Route 46, Suite 202, Wayne, NJ 07470 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, New York 12801.

A memorial mass is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY.

Arrangements are being made through Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, New York and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com