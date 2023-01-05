Michael Andrew Cameron

Dec. 13, 1972—Dec. 30, 2022

FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA — Michael “Mike” Andrew Cameron, 50, of Forks Township, PA, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY.

Mike is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jennifer Cameron; and his two loving children: Julia and Jack Cameron. Born on Dec. 13, in Glens Falls, NY, he is the beloved son of Donald and Nancy (Dorsey) Cameron. He also leaves behind sister, Aimee Browne and husband Christopher; sister, Julie Wright and husband Patrick; and brother, Gregory Cameron and wife Linda.

A family man at heart, Mike shared a loving relationship with his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Carol Thompson, as well as, both of his sisters-in-law, Stacey Snyder and husband Darren and Kristin Colaluce and husband Justin. He was beloved by his 11 nieces and nephews, as well as, uncles, aunts, cousins and many special friends. His family will miss everything about him, but especially his quick sense of humor, candid advice, and unconditional love and support.

Mike received a bachelor’s degree in commerce at Niagara University, where he was a founding father of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity Chapter. He also obtained two master’s degrees from Centenary College in business administration and accounting. He later went on to be an adjunct professor at Centenary. After school, he worked at BASF and then as a North American Controller at Minteq International Inc.

Mike was passionate about sports and was a huge fan of the New York Giants and the New York Yankees. He passed down his love of sports to his children. Mike coached baseball for St. Jane’s and football with the Notre Dame Little and Junior Crusaders.

A calling hour will be held at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Ave., Easton, PA 18045 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home, www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make online donations to melanoma research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center by visiting Mike’s tribute page at https://secure2.convio.net/mskcc/site/TR?pg=personal&fr_id=3755&px=5059545.

Donations by check can be made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and mailed to: Attn: Community Fundraising Memorial, Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. Please indicate on the check memo line that the gift is in memory of Michael Cameron and is earmarked for melanoma research.