Sept. 19, 1953 — Dec. 18, 2019

FORT ANN — Michael A. White, 66, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, after a short, hard fought battle with cancer. Mike was born on Sept. 19, 1953, in Granville, he was the son of the late Anson and Ruth (Priest) White.

He worked at Sherwood Medical and Malinkrodt, as service manager to several local car dealerships, doing lawn care and landscaping for Stewart’s, and eventually settled into a job he really enjoyed as a self-employed residential electrician.

Mike was an avid hunter and also enjoyed fishing. He loved the game of pool and played in the Tri-County Men’s Pool League for almost 50 years. He treasured the many friendships he made over the game of pool. He also enjoyed vacations in Maine and NASCAR races.

He loved the time spent with his children and grandchildren. It was his great joy that he lived to see the birth of his great grandson, Killian Miner, and got to spend some time with him.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his brother, Anson White and his sister, Dawn Stone.

