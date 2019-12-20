Sept. 19, 1953 — Dec. 18, 2019
FORT ANN — Michael A. White, 66, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, after a short, hard fought battle with cancer. Mike was born on Sept. 19, 1953, in Granville, he was the son of the late Anson and Ruth (Priest) White.
He worked at Sherwood Medical and Malinkrodt, as service manager to several local car dealerships, doing lawn care and landscaping for Stewart’s, and eventually settled into a job he really enjoyed as a self-employed residential electrician.
Mike was an avid hunter and also enjoyed fishing. He loved the game of pool and played in the Tri-County Men’s Pool League for almost 50 years. He treasured the many friendships he made over the game of pool. He also enjoyed vacations in Maine and NASCAR races.
He loved the time spent with his children and grandchildren. It was his great joy that he lived to see the birth of his great grandson, Killian Miner, and got to spend some time with him.
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his brother, Anson White and his sister, Dawn Stone.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Debbie White; his daughter, Jennifer Steinberg and her husband, Bruce; his son, Michael White and his wife, Erin; his grandchildren, Kaydhyn Miner, wife Kayla and son Killian, Maggie Mae Miner, Mason White, and Brenden and Arianna Steinberg; his siblings, Linda Wilcox, Pam Andrus, Connie Provoncha, Arleen Greenough, Ronald White, Richard White and Dana White.
In his last months he was overwhelmed by the abundance of love and support he received from family and friends.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A memorial service will be conducted following the calling hours at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
A celebration of life will follow the memorial service at the Hartford Fish and Game Club, State Route 196, Hartford, all are welcome.
Memorial donations can be made in Mike’s memory to High Peaks Hospice, 79 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
To view Mike’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
