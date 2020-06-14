June 28, 1993 — June 10, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Michael A. Najera, 26, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family and friends by his side.
He was born on June 28, 1993 in San Diego, California and was the son of Julian Najera and Christina Brewer.
Michael was a loving, caring and generous individual who was known to give you the shirt off his back.
He was always willing to lend a hand if you needed help. At the time of his passing, Michael was employed at BJ’s Warehouse in Saratoga as a manager. Michael loved his cats and was an avid sports fan with his two favorite teams being the San Diego Chargers and San Diego Padres.
Because of Michael’s passion to always want to help others, his family wanted to honor his compassion by choosing to have his organs donated.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Robert Bouford.
Survivors include his mother, Christina Brewer of Queensbury; his father, Julian Najera of San Diego; his sisters, Chrishenda Bose of South Carolina and Christyl Bouford of Queensbury; his two brothers, Julian H. Najera of San Diego and Joshua Najera of San Diego; his maternal grandmother, Florence Sain of San Diego; his paternal grandmother, Elisa Najera of San Diego; his two aunts, Sandra Najera of San Diego and Stephanie Najera of San Diego, and his uncle Robert Bouford.
Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd, Queensbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY 12804.For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
