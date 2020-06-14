× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Michael A. Najera, 26, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family and friends by his side.

He was born on June 28, 1993 in San Diego, California and was the son of Julian Najera and Christina Brewer.

Michael was a loving, caring and generous individual who was known to give you the shirt off his back.

He was always willing to lend a hand if you needed help. At the time of his passing, Michael was employed at BJ’s Warehouse in Saratoga as a manager. Michael loved his cats and was an avid sports fan with his two favorite teams being the San Diego Chargers and San Diego Padres.

Because of Michael’s passion to always want to help others, his family wanted to honor his compassion by choosing to have his organs donated.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Robert Bouford.