Mia June Nassivera

Mia was a traditionalist. Girls weekend in New Hampshire, Christmas Cookie baking day, Easter egg hunts. She enjoyed returning bottles with her poppa and keeping all the money, Grandma’s mac & cheese, family camping throughout the summer and weekends in Colonie. Her biggest passion was candy and her personal nail salon she set up in the basement. At every treatment the first thing every nurse and doctor would comment on was her amazing nails. Even in the PICU she would be sitting up doing her nails while falling asleep. She was a rock-hound and enjoyed digging for diamonds, collecting seashells, sand and rocks on her adventures.

Mia will be remembered most by her ability to light up a room with her smile, infectious laugh and Mia-isms. She had the ability to change a bad day into a good day with just that smile. As one of her coaches stated “Mia has and will continue to be an inspiration for her kindness, sweetness, strength and courage.”