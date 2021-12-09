May 25, 1944—Dec. 4, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Merwin “Skip” Sidney Stranahan, 77, died Dec. 4, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, New York after a short illness.

He was born May 25, 1944, in Glens Falls, NY. He was the son of John S. Stranahan and Ruth E. (Chapman) Stranahan.

Skip attended Queensbury and Lake George school systems and went into the United States Army in 1965. He was stationed at the U.S. Army Arctic Test Center, located in the interior of Alaska on Fort Greely. He said he loved TECOM. He served during the Vietnam War and received a National Defense Service Medal accordingly. He was in the advanced infantry and had medals for expert marksmanship and mortar. Skip earned the nicknames Skipper and Skip after captaining a boat off the coast of Valdez for previously classified open water missions near Russia. Skip’s active duty was 1965-1967 and was in the active reserve until Aug. 16, 1971. He was a proud and true patriot, vigorously supporting his country and prepared to defend it. He stood for what he believed in and shared it with any and all who would listen.

Skip was married to the love of his life, Susan J. (Wear) Stranahan, for 54 years. They met in the heart of Alaska. They loved to go for long rides and visit with everyone they met. They never met a stranger. They raised four children, Cindy, John, Stephanie and Daniel “Boone” and they were his pride and joy.

Skip had a larger-than-life presence — not just in stature, but a smile that would greet you, a firm handshake and, if you were one of the lucky ones, a bear hug like no other. Those that knew Skip said he was a “legend” in the tree business and the “hardest worker” they ever knew. In his years as a tree man, he rescued countless animals and returned them to the wild when ready. He gave everyone a second chance and took in anyone in need. So many people claimed him as their “Dad”and he welcomed each and every one of them. He loved to refer to himself as “Pops on the Mountain.” He was a man who could fix anything and believed in fixing rather than replacing.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Ruth, his brother, Chester and his nephew, Patrick.

Survivors are his children: Cindy McFadden, John (Gretchen) Stranahan II, Stephanie (Frank) Rollo and Daniel (Emily) Stranahan. Skip loved his grandchildren: Jeffrey McFadden Jr., Courtney McFadden, John Stranahan III (Kara), Katie (Steven) Tomlinson, Jordan Eggleston, Amber Eggleston, Abbie Stranahan, Kenzie Stranahan, Nicholas Rollo, Jason Rollo, Adam Rollo, Elizabeth (Jose) Rollo-Serrato, Sandi Rollo, Riley Stranahan, Caleb Stranahan and Kayleigh Stranahan. He was blessed with great grandchildren also — Landon and Madilynn Tomlinson, Waylon Stranahan, and Noah, Jacob and Isaac Serrato. Nothing brought joy to Skip like his family and he loved to tell everyone how proud he was of each of them. Also surviving is Skip’s brother, John E. (Barb) Stranahan who was always by his side, working along with him doing tree work and his brother, David. Numerous brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews and cousins survive as well from coast to coast.

Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home on Lafayette St, from 10-noon. The family asks that those attending practice social distancing, avoid contact and wear a facial covering or mask. Skip would want you to be comfortable, so come as you are. The funeral will be immediately afterwards at the Pine View Cemetery with a military ceremony.

In the woods, we return to reason and faith. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Go rest high on that Mountain, Son your work on earth is done.