Merwin Harrington

June 8, 1947—May 26, 2019
PUNTA GORDA , FL and SOUTH GLENS FALLS—On Sunday, May 26, 2019, Merwin J. Harrington, steadfast husband, brother, and uncle, passed away just shy of his 72nd birthday, at home in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Born on June 8, 1947 in Glens Falls, Merwin was the first of two sons of Eleanor and S. Harley Harrington. In 1953, the family moved from West Glens Falls to South Glens Falls. Merwin pitched Little League baseball and ran the 440 for the South Glens Falls Bulldogs track team. He graduated from South High in 1965 where his high school chemistry teacher, Mrs. Napolitano, inspired him to pursue a career in chemistry.
Merwin graduated from ACC (Adirondack Community College) in 1967 and received his degree in Chemistry in 1970 from S.U.N.Y. College at Oswego. After working several years at the Glens Falls Hospital, Merwin moved first to Illinois and then to Florida to further his career in medical clinical chemistry. It was in Florida that Merwin met the love of his life, Amelia Vinagrera from the Philippines; they married on June 15, 1990. Amelia doted on Merwin and he guided her through the citizenship process, in designing, building, and furnishing their dream house.
Merwin favored science fiction, apple pie, big cats—especially tigers, and crazy t-shirts. He and Amelia enjoyed traveling, particularly to their second home in the Philippines to see relatives and friends.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Amelia of Punta Gorda, Florida, who ceaselessly cared for him at home during hospice; brother, Carl Harrington and his wife Eleanor Levie of Philadelphia; a nephew, Sam Harrington and his wife Bev Bendix who reside in Aarhus, Denmark; three nieces in Punta Gorda, Lei, Denise and Kaela Calimaran; and Amelia’s brothers and sisters and many other relatives in Tuguegarao, in the Philippines.
Merwin was buried in South Side Cemetery on May 31 next to his parents. Online condolences or memories of Merwin can be left at www.mbkilmer@kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the car of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
