SCHROON — Merton Randolph (Randy) Burritt, 89, of the Town of Schroon, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Catherine Brown Burritt; and his daughters, Nancy Burritt, Meg Pauly (Herb), Susan Grundler (Bill) and Kate Winslow (Gary); his eight grandchildren, whom he affectionately nicknamed the Elite Eight; six great-grandchildren; his sisters, Kathleen Abrahamson (Swede) and Judy McPherson (Bruce); and many members of his loving extended family.

A private family service will be held at a later time.

Donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or The Alzheimer’s Association, two charities he supported.

The family would also like to express its gratitude to dad’s caregivers and to High Peaks Hospice for their care.

Notes of remembrance can be left on the tribute wall at www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

