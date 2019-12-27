March 26, 1935 — Dec, 25, 2019

GREENWICH — Merritt Willard Bell Jr., 84, a lifelong resident of Washington County passed away on Christmas morning at Slate Valley Center in Granville.

He was born March 26, 1935 in Easton, to the late Merritt Willard Sr. and Elizabeth (Dawley) Bell.

Merritt served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force serving in the Korean War and was stationed at many different bases across the country. After his service in the military he owned and operated Bell Welding in Greenwich. He was a hard worker all his life, a trait instilled in him by his parents. Often times work would come before family, but he was always a devoted husband and father to his three children.

He married his beloved wife, Jean Petteys in 1955 and together they spent 64 years together, they have known each other since kindergarten and were soul mates. In his early 20’s Merritt enjoyed riding his Flat Head Harley Davidson and I’m sure he is riding it in heaven now. Later in life he switched from metal to wood and ran his own sawmill where he enjoyed making furniture.