March 26, 1935 — Dec, 25, 2019
GREENWICH — Merritt Willard Bell Jr., 84, a lifelong resident of Washington County passed away on Christmas morning at Slate Valley Center in Granville.
He was born March 26, 1935 in Easton, to the late Merritt Willard Sr. and Elizabeth (Dawley) Bell.
Merritt served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force serving in the Korean War and was stationed at many different bases across the country. After his service in the military he owned and operated Bell Welding in Greenwich. He was a hard worker all his life, a trait instilled in him by his parents. Often times work would come before family, but he was always a devoted husband and father to his three children.
He married his beloved wife, Jean Petteys in 1955 and together they spent 64 years together, they have known each other since kindergarten and were soul mates. In his early 20’s Merritt enjoyed riding his Flat Head Harley Davidson and I’m sure he is riding it in heaven now. Later in life he switched from metal to wood and ran his own sawmill where he enjoyed making furniture.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Mae (Petteys) Bell; sons, Mark (Donna) Bell of Greenwich, Merritt Patrick Bell of Wells, Vermont; daughter Julie (David) Vidalier of Abbeyville, LA; brothers, Harold and Darwin Bell of Greenwich; three grandchildren, Justin, Melinda and Megan; and one great-granddaughter, Lexus.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich. A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. following the calling hours.
Spring burial will be held in the Easton Rural Cemetery and will be announced at a later date.
Donations in his name may be made to the Schoharie Valley Animal Shelter, 304 Howe Cave Road, Howes Cave, NY 12092.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
