Merrill Thomas Harrington

Feb. 27, 1943 — April 6, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Merrill Thomas “Tom” Harrington, 77, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 at Albany Medical Center after a long illness. He was born Feb. 27, 1943 in Glens Falls, the son of Kenneth and Mildred (Brown) LaFountain.

During his time living in Florida, he was a contractor and he helped build the monorail at Disney World. He then returned to New York to win over the love of his life, Helen “Betty” Harrington. Tom became a truck driver for Fort Edward Express and was a member of the Teamster Union where he also held the position of Union Officer. Tom’s trip back to New York was worth it as he and Betty married with their blended family on March 10, 1973.

He provided his wife and eight children a great, loving life and adored all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They then opened their home additionally to 140 foster children. They loved providing a safe, loving home for any child who needed them, no matter the circumstance.

Tom, now reunited with his wife, Betty, also enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, gathering for Sunday dinners, NASCAR, football, and cryptoquote puzzles.