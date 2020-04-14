Merrill Thomas Harrington
Merrill Thomas Harrington

Merrill Thomas Harrington

Feb. 27, 1943 — April 6, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Merrill Thomas “Tom” Harrington, 77, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 at Albany Medical Center after a long illness. He was born Feb. 27, 1943 in Glens Falls, the son of Kenneth and Mildred (Brown) LaFountain.

During his time living in Florida, he was a contractor and he helped build the monorail at Disney World. He then returned to New York to win over the love of his life, Helen “Betty” Harrington. Tom became a truck driver for Fort Edward Express and was a member of the Teamster Union where he also held the position of Union Officer. Tom’s trip back to New York was worth it as he and Betty married with their blended family on March 10, 1973.

He provided his wife and eight children a great, loving life and adored all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They then opened their home additionally to 140 foster children. They loved providing a safe, loving home for any child who needed them, no matter the circumstance.

Tom, now reunited with his wife, Betty, also enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, gathering for Sunday dinners, NASCAR, football, and cryptoquote puzzles.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Betty Harrington; his parents, Kenneth and Mildred LaFountain, and his daughter, Lori Hennis.

He is survived by his children, Gloria Greene (Henry Soucy) of Argyle, Paul Greene (Vicky) of Fort Ann, William Villanueva of South Carolina, Tammy Ann Harrington of South Carolina, Cynthia DeBlois of Queensbury, Tammy Lynn DeBlois (Bob Tripp) of Hudson Falls and Kelly Harrington (Stacey LaFountain) of Queensbury; his grandchildren, Andi Schulze (Michael), Dannica Campbell (Michael), Rodney Greene (Priya), Logan and Heath Dexter, Michael DeBlois (Sarah), Aubrie, Brendon and Thomas Harrington, Ashley Borders, Bruce Thompson, Matt Pultorak (Lisa), Judy Arbor, Ashli Irish, Brian Jr. and Darren Lawson, William Jr. and Angelo Villanueva, and Erika Fuentes; his many great-grandchildren include Ayden DeBlois, Ayden and Hunter Mattison, Grayson Campbell, Azaryah, Josiah, Nehemiah, Eliana and Makiyah Borders, Cameron, Christian and Chase Pultorak, Ryan Jr. and Eli Irish, Khloe and Joy Arbor; his sisters, Liz Moffre (Pete) and Mary Lou Perkins; two sister-in-laws, Dorothy Baker and Hazel Ehntholt; and many nieces, nephews and special friends considered to be family.

A special thanks to Bob Tripp for being family and taking dad under his wing. Together they shared a special friendship, enjoying good times, many social gatherings and being included in Bob’s circle of friends whom dad enjoyed very much. He was always eager to help with Wack’s Make-A-Wish Ride and any other benefit he could. He also enjoyed time with his buddies, Pete Moffre and Henry Soucy. Simply put, he loved a lot of people, and a lot of people loved him.

Also, a special thanks to Albany Medical Center for their care and support during this difficult time. During this pandemic, in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Albany Med COVID-19 Response Fund online in Tom’s memory or at 518-262-3322.

At Tom’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. Instead, please join the family for a Celebration of Tom’s Life Saturday at 2 p.m. on Sept. 5, at his home 59 Massachusetts Ave. in Queensbury. Condolences may be mailed to the above address or online at www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

