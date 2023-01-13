Sept. 27, 1955—Jan. 9, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Merl R. Allen, 67, passed away unexpectedly, at his home on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Born Sept. 27, 1955, in Gloversville, he was the son of the late Ethan and Ona (Thomas) Allen.

Merl was a 1973 graduate from Hadley-Luzerne Central School District.

On Oct. 19, 1973, Merl married Kathleen Yole in Glens Falls.

Merl held various jobs throughout his life. He was experienced with body shop repairs and worked for VW Weeks, making bus body repairs; Queensbury Motors, where he was manager of the body shop, and an adjuster for UAC. Merl was the proud owner and operator of his own body shop, where he met and made many friends in the community.

Before retiring in 2018, Merl was a millwright/carpenter through the Union, Local 229, where he worked at Knolls Atomic in Milton.

For many years, Merl enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Hadley Hunting/Fishing Club. Merl was always there to lend a capable hand to anyone in need. He was known by his family and friends as being a jack of all trades. There wasn’t a project he wouldn’t help with, from carpentry to plumbing and electrical work, he was always there to help. Merl’s family was most important to him. His children and grandchildren were his world.

In addition to his parents, Merl was predeceased by his brothers: Thomas Allen and Douglas Allen; his sister-in-law, Elaine Allen; and father and mother-in-law, Gerald and Betty Yole.

Merl is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathleen Allen of Hudson Falls; his children: Holly Corlew and her husband, Peter of Queensbury, Lisa Hastings and her husband, Jason of Wilton; his grandchildren: Kelsey DiCaprio and her significant other, Igor Kozak, Abbey King and her significant other, Brian Barrett, Ryleigh “Jasper” King and Sam Gale; his brother, Neil Allen of Day; his sisters: Jeanie Allen and her husband, Lee of Day, Sue Fairchild and her husband, Scott of Denver, NC; his sister-in-law, Nancy Allen of Pensacola, FL; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, following the calling hours, 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home, with the Reverend Desmond Rossi, officiating.

Memorial donations in memory of Merl may be made to the National MS Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, DC 20090–1891.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.