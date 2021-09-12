Melvin White

In 1954, his family relocated to Saratoga Springs to join two aunts who moved there years before. His cousin Fannie Mae Bailey (nee Range) operated a restaurant on the track during the racing seasons. She offered employment opportunities for many of the family. Aunt Leola Gooden (nee Range) was the pioneer and led the family to that area. Melvin stayed with her from time to time. Melvin was a Gap Attendant in the morning and manually operating the Scratch Board in the afternoon at the racetrack for 37 years. He also contracted out to revitalize the beautiful Victorian homes in the city. In his spare time, he designed T-shirts, did string art and entertained others by playing conga drums with a group in Congress Park and on Broadway. He earned the nickname “Bow” because he used his elbow when playing the drums. His favorite saying to young people was “STAY IN SCHOOL! A MIND IS A TERRIBLE THING TO WASTE.”