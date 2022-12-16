Aug. 12, 1972—Dec. 12, 2022

CROPSEYVILLE — Melvin J. Darrah, Jr., 50, of Cropseyville, NY, went to the Lord peacefully on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Mel was born on Aug. 12, 1972, in Tupper Lake, NY.

He was a devoted father and husband and is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Garrand of 22 years; and his children: Joseph Michael and Abigail Kelly Darrah.

He was the son of the late Melvin “Joe” Darrah, Sr. and Karen (Liburdi) Darrah, of Newcomb NY. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Jeanne Garrand; his in-laws: Michelle (Andre) Bureau, Donna Couts, Cheryl (John) Savaria, Kevin (Kathleen) Liburdi; his kidney donor, Trish (Simon) Gardner; and many cousins and close friends.

Mel was an avid outdoorsman and brought his love for the outdoors to his family and spent as much time as possible at their camp in the Adirondacks. He spent every moment of his life dedicated to his wife, daughter who he called Abby and his son Joe, whom he loved more than words could ever describe. He graduated from Newcomb Central School and worked for National Grid of Albany prior to becoming ill.

His family would like to recognize the Renal & Pancreatic Transplant doctors and nurses at Albany Medical Center, as well as all of the doctors and nurses who supported and provided loving care for Mel on this long journey.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from 10:30-11 a.m. and immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 42 Dana Ave., Wynantskill, NY.

Interment to take place at St. Therese Cemetery, Newcomb, NY and will be announced at a later date.

Funeral direction under Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that you sponsor a child or family in need this holiday season through an organization of your choice.