Feb. 24, 1940—Nov. 26, 2022

FORT ANN — Melvin “Buckshot” Stevens passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 after a long illness.

Born Feb. 24, 1940, in Woodstock, VT, Melvin was the son of Augustus Stevens and Lillian Delong.

Melvin was predeceased by his brother, Augustus, and his sister, Virginia.

Melvin married Noretta (Fish) Stevens in 1961 and had five children: Yvonne, Melvin, Jr., Augustus, Michael, and Christopher. Melvin and Noretta lived happily together until her death in 1982.

He wore many hats in his professional life. He was a line cook, laborer, and mechanic. He retired as a demolitions expert for Seco American Wrecking, out of Perth Amboy, NJ.

Though his job would take him away for much of the week, he would always watch his sons’ Friday afternoon baseball games. Never a real people person, he would watch from his car in the parking lot, always keeping score on a piece of paper, and never too busy to give pointers, if needed.

Another favorite activity was watching traffic through his living room window.

Melvin was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a true outdoorsman.

As he aged, the outdoors was replaced by daily trips to the local diner to socialize with friends and keep up with the local gossip.

In addition to his sons and daughter, and their spouses, Melvin is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed and loved by all.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at Mason’s Funeral Home, Fort Ann. Funeral will immediately follow calling hours.

Burial will be at Brown’s Cemetery, West Fort Ann, NY.