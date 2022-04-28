Dec. 3, 1970—April 27, 2022

ARGYLE — Melody E. Ash, 51, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 3, 1970, in Plymouth, NH, she was the daughter of William Flanders and the late Mildred Sweton.

She graduated from Inter Lakes High School in Meredith, NH.

Melody was a former member of Calvery Bible Church in Meredith, NH.

On March 5, 2005, Melody married Henry Todd Ash at the VFW in South Glens Falls.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, going for car rides, and most importantly spending time with her family.

In addition to her mother, Melody is predeceased by her daughter, Kirsten Lynn Elizabeth Ash; brothers, Jordon Emerson, and Michael Flanders; along with her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Todd Ash; son, Tyler Ash; father, William Flanders (Annette); sister, Debbie Haire (Tom); brothers: Michael Emerson (Winnie) and Danny Flanders; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to give a special thank you to High Peaks Hospice for all their care and compassion.

Memorial donations in Melody’s memory can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To view Melody’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfunerahome.com.