Melissa Suzanne Lear
July 8, 1966 - Feb. 28, 2023
HUDSON FALLS — Melissa Suzanne Lear, 56, of Hudson Falls, NY passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, after a long illness.
Born July 8, 1966, in Miami, FL, Melissa attended So. Glens Falls High School, graduating in 1985, and attended the College of St. Rose. She was a child care provider in Phoenix, AZ.
Melissa is survived by her lifelong partner; and many family members including her mother, Jane Sexton; her sister, Melinda Paradis and husband Chris; her brother, Jerel Lear; as well as many other extended family members.
Melissa requested a Celebration of Life be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services, which will be announced at a later date.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Melissa to Friends of Felines' Rescue Center, 14597 Power Dam Rd., Defiance, OH, 43512. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.
