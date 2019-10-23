March 17, 1971 — Oct. 20, 2019
GRANVILLE — Melissa Sue Duel Stout, 48, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019 at the Granville Center, after a long and courageous battle with brain tumors.
Missy was born on March 17, 1971 in Cambridge, the daughter of the late Raymond and Phyllis (Rathbun) Duel.
If asked what her greatest accomplishment in life was, she would say her two beautiful daughters.
They were her world. Missy loved life and lived it with gusto. No matter how bad she felt, she always projected a positive attitude and retained her sense of humor. Missy was a person who would do anything she could to help someone else. Her heart remained wanting to do those things, but her body did not allow it. She would never let anyone leave a room without saying “I love you.”
Missy was predeceased by her grandparents, parents; and siblings, Terry and Nancy.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brooke Eleace and Arianna Lexie, both of Granville; her sister and best friend, Cynthia Oliver of Whitehall; and brothers, Richard of Whitehall, Kenneth and Steven of Granville and Jeffrey of Salem.
Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. A celebration of Missy’s life will continue at the VFW Pavilion on North St., Granville following visitation.
