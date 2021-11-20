Oct. 24, 1965—Nov. 16, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Melissa M. Seward, 56, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on October 24, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Roseanne (Suddard) Gregory.

She enjoyed shopping, loved taking care of people and putting everyone before herself.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Mark Seward; her children: Becky (Neal) Clark, Sarah (Mark) Ellis; stepson, Jaden Drake; grandchildren: Cadence, Reagan, Mason; several sisters; and a brother; several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

At Melissa’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will follow services at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward, NY.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.