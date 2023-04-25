April 4, 1990—April 20, 2023

QUEENSBURY—Melissa Elizabeth McCloskey, 33, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Born on April 4, 1990, in Glens Falls, they were born to Anne (MacLeish) McCloskey.

Melissa graduated from Saratoga High School in 2008, and went on to receive their Associate degree from SUNY Adirondack and was working towards a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

They loved their job at CWI as a Direct Care Professional and especially loved the people they worked with.

Melissa enjoyed new experiences and traveling to new places. They also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching TV, playing video games, shopping, collecting, watching movies, traveling to see their family in Indiana. Melissa will always be remembered for their unique sense of humor and style.

Left to cherish Melissa’s memory include their mom, Anne McCloskey; sibling, Christopher MacLeish and their wife, Katie; grandparents, Tom and Irene MacLeish; godfather, Andrew MacLeish; and several other loving uncles, aunts and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Melissa’s memory can be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.