April 4, 1990—April 20, 2023
QUEENSBURY—Melissa Elizabeth McCloskey, 33, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Born on April 4, 1990, in Glens Falls, they were born to Anne (MacLeish) McCloskey.
Melissa graduated from Saratoga High School in 2008, and went on to receive their Associate degree from SUNY Adirondack and was working towards a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology.
They loved their job at CWI as a Direct Care Professional and especially loved the people they worked with.
Melissa enjoyed new experiences and traveling to new places. They also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching TV, playing video games, shopping, collecting, watching movies, traveling to see their family in Indiana. Melissa will always be remembered for their unique sense of humor and style.
Left to cherish Melissa’s memory include their mom, Anne McCloskey; sibling, Christopher MacLeish and their wife, Katie; grandparents, Tom and Irene MacLeish; godfather, Andrew MacLeish; and several other loving uncles, aunts and cousins.
Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Melissa’s memory can be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.