March 1, 1967—July 25, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Melissa Beth Brennan, 56, of Queensbury, NY, passed away on July 25, 2023, after privately battling an illness for a long time on her own and fighting with everything she had to get better.

Sadly, in the past few months, her illness progressively and unexpectedly worsened, leading to weeks of hospitalization and medical treatment and ultimately her passing.

Melissa was born on March 1, 1967, to parents Gary and Carolyn Green in Johnstown, NY.

Her charismatic and loving personality made an impact on everyone who was fortunate to have known her. She celebrated and supported those close to her and urged her friends and family to be present and enjoy everything that this world has to offer them.

Melissa was widely known in her community as an ambitious, creative visionary, building and operating seven childcare centers and two restaurants over her thirty-year long career as an entrepreneur. She loved pursuing her passions and cared just as much for her customers and staff as she did for her own family.

She was preceded in death by her late father, Gary Green, whom she adored. She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Green; her husband, John E. Brennan, Jr.; her children: Larissa Ovitt, Cortland Brennan; and stepchildren: Matthew Brennan, Brii Maple and Martha Kuppinger.

Services will be held at Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury, NY on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Melissa’s wishes were for this event to be a Celebration of Life and Love. Please feel free to honor Melissa with bright colored clothing or anything that makes you feel confident and comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, an organization Melissa felt strongly about.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.