Dec. 2, 1979—Oct. 27, 2021

SALEM — Melissa Ann Craft, 41, passed into eternal rest Wednesday, October 27, 2021, with her loving family at bedside after her courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born December 2, 1979, at the former Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, NY she is the daughter of George Craft of Sharon Springs, NY and Christine Bentley of Greenwich, NY.

Melissa graduated from Salem Academy, Class of 1998, after which time Melissa went on to start her family. Melissa then went on to earn her Associate’s Degree in Science, licensed as a Registered Nurse in June 2017, while working at Stewart’s in Salem where Melissa formed great friendships and made many people smile.

Melissa was proud to work as a RN at Saratoga Hospital.

Melissa was a loving, caring person. It showed in how Melissa treated her friends, family and patients. Her smile and sense of humor will never be forgotten, Melissa was a beautiful soul. Melissa loved camping and the ocean. She loved family time and spending time with her son Tyler and exploring new places to provide Tyler with new experiences, in particular Gatorland while on vacation.

Melissa was loved by many, especially her family, close friends; Sarah, Kristi, Angie; and newly found friend, Jessie; as well as her work family on A3 at Saratoga Hospital.

Melissa was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Everett and Rachel Craft of Salem, NY.

Left to cherish her memory includes her son Tyler Beadling of Salem; daughter, Gabrielle Cary of Salem; granddaughter Crystal of Salem; father, George Craft of Sharon Springs; mother, Christine Bentley of Greenwich; sister, Aron Nims of Speigel Town; sister, Marguerite (Toby) Dusha of Greenwich; sister, Grace (Brian) Colton of Hartford; brother, Ralph Craft of Salem; sister, Alice (Lenny) Eaton of Salem; sister, Janet (Bud) Brock of Greenwich; along with several cousins.

A special thank you goes out to the staff of Dr. Edward Lieber’s and Melissa’s work family on A3; Theresa Delong, Ann Andrew, Chaplin Laura, Dr. Dawson and many, many nurses, at Saratoga Hospital. The love, caring and particularly, dignity, Melissa was shown will never be forgotten.

Friends and family may call from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Salem Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem NY, 12865.

Funeral services will be conducted following the calling hours with Pastor Carol Fink officiating.

Burial will follow services at Holy Cross Cemetery, 344 Cemetery Road, Salem, NY 12165.

Please join in a celebration of her life, following burial, at the Historic Salem Courthouse, 58 East Broadway, Salem, NY 12865.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Melissa’s memory, to the Salem Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 449, Salem NY 12865 or to House of Hope, 7187 NY 149, Granville, NY 12832.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.