April 16, 1932 — May 21, 2020

Saratoga Springs — On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Melford Mildred (Jackson) Dart better known as Millie, loving mother of 9 children, was released from her earthly bonds to join her heavenly family. She was 88.

Millie was born on April 16th, 1932 in Saratoga Springs to Warren and Melfred (Hunter) Jackson. She was a life-long resident of Saratoga Springs and often lamented that none of her children moved away, thus not giving her a reason to travel to different states or cities. All of her children remained local within a few minutes to an hour drive away. Millie attended Saratoga Springs High School and was a member of the class of 1950. She married Lt. Col. Clarence William Lee Dart, one of the Tuskegee Airman, in June 19th, 1950 and they raised their six girls and two boys together.

Millie’s passion in life was her family and being a caretaker to both the young and old having served as a sitter for the children of Kate (Hamill) Edwards and Joe Cook. She always supported her children. Some of Millie’s often spoken words of wisdom were “as long as you do your best that’s all I ask”, “a hard earned C is better than any A” and “that’s that”. Millie attended many of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and rarely missed a concert or recital.